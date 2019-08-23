DALE — The Lady Pirates of Dale always look forward to competing in the Oklahoma State Festival at Cowgirl Stadium.

Mother Nature put a crimp in those plans Friday as Dale’s scheduled games against Comanche and Velma-Alma were cancelled.

“Stillwater got a huge amount of rain,” said Dale coach Andy Powell. “And the festival had other games scheduled for Saturday.”

Dale, 5-2, has a busy week coming up, beginning with Monday’s 5:30 home district assignment against Watonga. The Lady Pirates will travel to Wellston for a 4:30 Tuesday district matchup, then be home Thursday for a 4 p.m. district test against Fairview.

Dale will compete in the Tushka Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.