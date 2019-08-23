NEW LIMA — Jordan Odell twirled a one-hitter and Makinize Odell went 3 for 4, igniting Asher to 12-0 triumph over New Lima Thursday.

The game was stopped after five innings on the run rule.

Jordan Odell fanned nine batters and walked two. Makinize Odell doubled, singled twice, scored twice and recorded four runs batted in.

Alexis Francis aided with two singles and scored once. Madilyn Larman, Kayla Easter, Victoria Frankovich and Jordan Odell scored twice.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.