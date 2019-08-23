Northeast

Ft. Gibson: August 19. Elevation 6 1/2 ft. above normal, water 84. White bass fair on jigs and spoons in the main lake and offshore structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 20. Elevation dropping, water 83 and clearing. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, around channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 20. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 85, and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, and topwater lures below the dam, around the main lake, points, rocks, and bridges. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, flats, and shallows. Thermocline is set at 14-16 ft. currently. This means if fish go below that line (they do for short periods to feed and cool off) they run out of oxygen quickly. If you set jugs or trotlines deeper than that you will be pulling off dead fish. Please exercise common sense and set your lines shallow or tend them continuously. The fishing is good; it’s a good time to go. Let’s not waste our valuable resources! Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 15. Elevation above normal, water 84. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: August 16. Elevation normal, water 70 and cloudy. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam, around shallows and non-current areas. Fishing is good during, no water generation. Wade fishing fair when generation is 1 unit of water. Float fishing from small watercraft is fair. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: August 18. Elevation 4 ft. above normal and slowly falling, water 82 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam and trolling crankbaits along main lake flats early and late. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: August 18. Elevation above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and around bridges. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on crankbaits around main lake and points. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: August 18. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and topwater lures around weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around flats and main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits and lipless baits around coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: August 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Jig-N-Pig combos and large plastic baits in the main lake, around points, rocks, shorelines and holding in deep water around structure. White bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, rogues, small lures, spoons in the main lake and around windy points. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish at 20-30 ft. in the main channel. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 20. Elevation dropping, water 81 and murky, Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam around discharge and in the main lake. Paddlefish fair below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: August 17. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: August 19. Elevation normal, gates closed, and water in the mid-80s. Striped hybrid bass fair on drifting live bait around the dam. Walleye slow with worms. Catfish fair to good on trotlines with cut baits. Bass fishing fair. Bow fishing good in late evenings. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: August 19. Elevation normal, water 80s. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake. All fishing is slow due to the heat. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: August 19. Elevation normal, water 87 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures early in the morning then soft plastics around the main lake. Smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures early morning. Crappie slow to good at 12-18 ft. around brush piles. White bass scattered some surfacing in mid-day. Channel catfish fair on dough bait around baited holes. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: August 13. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, and stinkbait around creek channels and river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, and plastics around river channel, shallows, and shorelines. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, small lures, and worms around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, Technician of Blue River public hunting and fishing area.

Broken Bow: August 16. Elevation below normal, water 89. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig and plastics around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait around channels and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 16. Elevation above normal, water 88 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around standing timber. Flathead catfish good on live bait and live shad around river channel. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 16. Elevation normal, water 87 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 15. Elevation normal, water 98 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around main lake, points, and river channel. Striped hybrid bass and white bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around coves and inlet. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 16. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on small lures, tube jigs, roadrunners, and super dupers below the dam, around creek channels, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 16. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, lipless baits, plastics, and topwater lures around creek channels, flats, points, and standing timber. Crappie, white bass, and channel catfish fair on minnows around creek channels, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 16. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on jerk bait, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait around coves and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, and plastics around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and riprap. Striped bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, live bait, live shad, and shad around channels, inlet, river channel, and river mouth. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 15. Elevation below normal, water 89. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk bait, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 16. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam, around main lake, points, and tailwater. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam and around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Fishing is great right now on Lake Texoma and below Denison Dam. Early mornings have been the best on the main lake for topwater fishing and bait fishing. Trolling Alabama rigs have been producing lots of boxfish (under 20" fish) while live bait fishing will produce Overs (over 20" fish). Washita Point has been the hot spot the past week. Below the Denison Dam Striped Bass are hitting live sunfish (perch) and cut sunfish (perch). Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: August 16. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around channels, coves, inlet, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and worms below the dam, around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: August 18. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms below the dam, around flats, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: August 18. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around the main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: August 20. Elevation normal, water 90s and cloudy. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and jugs in deep water around the main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: August 19. Elevation normal, water 84. Blue and channel catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait and shad. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: August 17. Elevation normal, water high 80s and clearing. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait and shad around channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait around docks and shorelines. Walleye and saugeye slow on crankbaits and live bait around dam and riprap. Lake levels are about half a foot below average but still in the normal range. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.