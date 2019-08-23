TECUMSEH- The boys of summer. No, not baseball, but a determined bunch of footballers working to get Tecumseh back into a winning culture.

Tecumseh Practice

“This was the best summer of workouts we have had here in three years,” said Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock. “We are really excited about the upcoming season – they (team) are really buying in and working hard,” Bullock said.

The hard work may be most noticeable on the offensive line. “We are a big, big team,” said Bullock. “We are big up front, but with the work put in this summer, we have leaned up and gotten stronger.”

Leading the offensive front is three-year starter Jackson Phelps at the center position. “Phelps has had tons of snaps and is very experienced,” said Bullock. Juniors Ethan Rickey and Dawson Arnett are two other players to keep an eye out for on the line. Arnett returns after being lost to injury in the second game of the 2018 season.

The line will be charged with protecting senior quarterback Will Hilton. Hilton threw for over 900 yards a year ago and is looking for more this season. He has a stable of receivers to sling it to, including Jake Trice and Gavyn Rogers. Two seniors, Graham Dickson, a 6’3” wide out, and Zack Carter will provide Hilton with even more targets.

Standing 6’4” and 250 pounds, senior Alex Schovanec will be another weapon for the Savages at tight end.

Senior Jaylen Walker and sophomore Dylan Graham should see plenty of carries at the running back position. “They (Walker and Graham) are both shifty runners and will get lots of work this season,” Bullock said.

On defense, Tecumseh returns seven starters, led by coordinator Larry Joubert. On the field, the defense will be led by captain Gage Boatman at linebacker. “Gage could call the defense for us – he is a three-year starter and provides leadership out on the field,” said Bullock. Boatman will be joined at linebacker with Kane Ainseworth and Graham Dickson.

At the back of the defense, the Savages return all of the secondary from last season. Hilton and Clayton Rackley will man the safety spots, while Anthony O’Giunn and Jaxon Day will be the primary corners. “Day is the fastest player on the team,” said Bullock.

The defensive line will have a mix of experience and youth. Senior Cody Rackley will play defensive end along with Seth Haggard. Haggard is also a senior, but this will be his first year in the starting rotation. Ethan Rickey and Tyler Girod will man the middle of the defensive line.

“We have some really big expectations this year,” said Bullock. “We are going to play a lot of guys. The kids have really worked hard and are ready to get things started.”

Aron Piercy will be the receivers’ coach for the Savages and Bryce Nelson will be in charge of the offensive line. On the other side of the line, Bryce Nelson will coach the defensive front.

First year coach, Patrick Cobb, will take over the defensive secondary. Conner Cluck will coach the tight ends and defensive ends while Corey Welliver will be in charge of the running backs.