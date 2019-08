The Pottawatomie County Health Department employees recently recognized Dr. Stephen Trotter for 38 years of service.

Dr. Trotter has served as the OB/GYN for the Family Planning Clinic at the Pottawatomie County Health Department in Shawnee.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1978 and specialized in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Trotter has been a tireless advocate for women’s health for many years and the staff wishes him the best in his retirement.