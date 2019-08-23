EDMOND — The Thursday-Friday rain deluge continued to play havoc with the Shawnee Invitational.

Torrential rains Thursday at the FireLake fields caused a second-inning suspension with Shawnee leading Lawton MacArthur 1-0.

Wolfpack head coach David Rolette said FireLake received six inches of rain, forcing Friday’s action to be rescheduled for Oklahoma Christian University.

Shawnee expanded its 1-0 lead over Lawton Mac into a 6-2 triumph. The game was stopped after six innings because of a time limit.

Sophomore pitcher Stormee Reed got the victory on a route-going three-hitter. Rolette said Reed fanned six batters.

Junior Carly Torbett headed Shawnee’s offense, going 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and three runs batted in.

Senior Mia Gipp posted a run-scoring single while Kali Kasterke successfully executed a suicide-squeeze bunt, scoring Annica Anderson. Shawnee failed on another suicide-squeeze attempt and a runner was thrown out at the plate.

Shawnee, 3-8, will attempt to play two more Invitational games today — Noble at 9 a.m. and Pryor at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Christian University.

The Lady Wolves will travel to Muskogee Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr