The Tecumseh Police Department has started a a voluntary surveillance camera registration program in hopes it may help them identify suspects and solve crimes.

For those who have a security camera at their home or business, they can voluntarily choose to register the cameras so police will know where cameras are throughout the city.

“This will aid us in solving crimes, knowing where cameras are that may have captured a crime,” TPD reports. “The camera registration is completely voluntary and kept confidential.”

Anyone wanting more information or to register can all Tecumseh police from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 405-598-3755.