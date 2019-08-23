PERRY — Tecumseh combined eight hits with seven walks to breeze past Blackwell 9-3 Friday at the Perry Tournament.

The Lady Savages scored five runs in the top of the first inning and were never seriously threatened.

Emily Bingham, Shaelee Cranford, Taylor Frizzell and Bristin Hayes doubled for Tecumseh. Lauren Taylor and Hayes both drove in two runs off two hits.

Cranford also drove in two runs.

The game was stopped after five innings on a time limit.

Winning pitcher Katlyn Fleming surrendered four hits and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. She walked three.

Taylor pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, permitting two hits, no runs and walking three.

Earlier Friday, Tecumseh was limited to four hits in a 9-0, four-inning tournament loss to Chickasha. Fleming posted two singles.

Tecumseh will engage Ponca City at 1 p.m. Saturday.

