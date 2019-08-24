So many people are focused right now on achieving goals like losing weight, gaining muscle, losing fat, and a host of other health issues. I hope I am correct when I say that most have decided and are in the process of increasing their physical activity. Of course this is always easier said than done.

So many people are focused right now on achieving goals like losing weight, gaining muscle, losing fat, and a host of other health issues. I hope I am correct when I say that most have decided and are in the process of increasing their physical activity. Of course this is always easier said than done. With an already busy lifestyle, the thought of adding an exercise program and improving our eating habits can be a very stressful process. In addition, the market place is filled with so many health programs that choosing a path that’s safe or right for us can further add to our frustrations. And even though adding healthy habits into our lives can be difficult. With time, it is also a task that is successfully mastered by many health and fitness enthusiasts each and every day.

We have to deal with so many variables that can prevent us from achieveing our fitness goals. In regards to your health, numerous times each day we are faced with situations that will either help or hurt our chances of reaching our goals. I like to call these “crossroads.” I truly believe your success is drastically impacted by the many decisions you make at these “crossroads” all day, each and every day. This is how it works… Your first “crossroad” starts at breakfast. You have to decide between bacon and eggs, a meal replacement shake, donuts, or finally just skipping breakfast altogether because you woke up late. It has been my experience that this decision is crucial in determining whether or not you will attain your weight loss goals. If you skip breakfast you have now missed the most important meal of the day. After waking from six to eight hours of sleep and non-replenishment of food, it is time for your body to be nourished so that you can be productive throughout your busy day. Secondly, if you skip breakfast you also miss the opportunity to speed up your metabolism, and we all know that a faster metabolism will help keep us lean and trim. Here’s my question? At this crossroad, if our goal is to stay healthy, lose weight and stay trim, why would any other choice besides speeding up our metabolism, and providing nutrients to our body to promote optimal performance be an option?

You will come up on these crossroads many more times before your busy day ends. So please be ready to make a good decision that is consistent for your goals when the next one arrives. It is also a good idea to plan ahead to help you with this process as well. Let’s say you are like many who have trouble eating large amounts of calories late at night. Well, a little planning here could be something as simple as making a list and going to the grocery store and purchasing a two or three day supply of healthy foods and snacks for convenient consumption when your next late night urge strikes. By planning for this crossroad, you have now successfully placed yourself in perfect position to satisfy your late night craving without increasing your risk for gaining weight at the same time. My next question is what would you have eaten had you not taken the time to have something healthy around? And would it have kept you on track for your health and wellness goals? These are the crossroads that I challenge you to conquer, all day, each and every day.

Your fitness program is like a freight train moving at a high rate of speed toward your goals. The train has the ability to stop at every railroad crossing and allow you to jump off onto the main roads heading another direction. I challenge you to stay on your program, so that you never change directions at these crossroads. With a little discipline, hard work, and patience.. good decisions will keep your fitness train moving directly toward your goals!

It takes a little effort at first to master the crossroads, but with time, they soon become second nature. I challenge you to make good decisions at your crossroads all day, every day, so you can enjoy the benefits that come with being healthy, active, full of energy, and strong!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.