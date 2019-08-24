STRATFORD —Hurlers Hailey Kotchavar and Sienna Deatherage were in control Friday as Seminole recorded victories over Lindsay’s JV, 10-2, and Stratford, 6-2, at the Stratford Tournament.

Kotchavar silenced Lindsay on a five-inning one-hitter. She whiffed three and didn’t walk a batter as Lindsay had just one earned run.

Holli Ladd, Reese Street, Levi Ary, Addison Hill and Kaylyn Cotner doubled. Khya Mitchell, Kaitlyn Mathews, Ladd and Hill had two hits each with Mitchell driving in a team-high four runs.

Seminole snapped a 2-all tie with six runs in the bottom of the third. The Lady Chieftains finished with 12 hits.

Deatherage permitted two singles in five innings. She didn’t walk a batter and fanned two.

Holli Ladd sparked Seminole’s eight-hit attack with two triples, two runs and an RBI.

Street was 2 for 3 (two singles) and stole two bases.

Seminole, the tourney’s No. 1 seed, had a precarious 3-2 lead after four innings but tallied three runs in the top of the fifth.

Saturday’s play will be under a single-elimination format. Seminole will meet Community Christian of Norman at 9 a.m. The victor will play Vanoss at 11:40.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.