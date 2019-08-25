(BPT) - When it comes to your home, you want updates that make your property more comfortable, beautiful and of course, valuable. Whether you have a big budget or more elbow grease than cash to invest, there are numerous things you can do to improve your home’s worth immediately.

Here are three small things you can do to boost your home’s value, plus one big one that will really make an impact.

Small change #1 - Fresh paint

Paint is one of the most affordable ways to bring dramatic change to a room. Adding a fresh hue will instantly update the entire feeling of a space while also making it look more stylish and clean. Neutrals - like tan, gray or greige (gray and beige) - are always a good choice, but don’t fear a bolder color. Not sure? Consider painting neutrals on three walls and using the fourth as a focal wall that features a bolder color choice.

For walls, start by patching and sanding any holes so you get a smooth finish. Use painter’s tape to protect molding and ceilings and help you get a clean line when finished. Drop cloths will protect flooring and furniture. Taking time to properly prep helps ensure you get professional-level results that look great and last a long time.

Small change #2 - Bathroom updates

You don’t need to invest in a complete remodel to get an updated bathroom. A few simple enhancements can make a big difference without breaking the bank. Start by looking at the walls. Remove old wallpaper and repair any damage before adding paint. Then, look at the light fixtures and consider new options. A few quick swaps can add a modern aesthetic and optimum light for bathroom tasks.

The style in a bathroom is often defined by the accessories, so turning attention in that direction can help rejuvenate the space as well. Replace hardware on vanities and other extras like towel bars. Popular materials include chrome and brushed metals, but choose whatever fits with the rest of the room. Finish the look with a new shower curtain and towels to elevate the space.

Small change #3 - Entryway enhancements

Is the place where you welcome guests looking a little dingy? Your entryway is where your home makes a first impression, including buyers when it comes time to sell. Fortunately, it’s easy to update an entryway so it stands out positively and enhances your home’s value.

Focus on the door by giving it a new coat of paint. Then replace hardware with a handsome, high-quality option. You can add a door-knocker or wreath to give it style, if you’d like. Then move to the surrounding spaces. Get rid of clutter to open up the space, and then add in a few key pieces of decor. For example, a plant or welcoming sign makes a house feel like a home.

One BIG change - Add a deck

When you want to make a big investment in your home to improve its appeal and value, adding a high-quality deck may carry a bigger price tag, but it also offers some of the best return on investment for homeowners. Remodeling Magazine’s 2019 Cost vs. Value Report listed a composite deck addition as one of the highest performing projects when it comes to the rate of year-over-year ROI.

“With the outdoor living trend thriving, people want deck spaces that are true extensions of the home,” said Shara Gamble, director of sales and marketing for high-end composite deck manufacturer Envision Building Products. “Luxury composite decking is growing in popularity due to its exceptionally beautiful appearance and low-maintenance benefits.”

Gamble added that Envision boards have attracted additional attention due to the brand’s exclusive compression molding technology, which is unlike other boards on the market, and uses tremendous heat and pressure to form the boards with deep wood-like grain that never repeats on a single board. Learn more at envisiondecking.com.