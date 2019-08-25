You have a bit more time to nominate an Amazing Teacher who could win cash prizes for classroom projects. The deadline for the Amazing Teacher program has been extended until Aug. 26.

Once again, the News-Star has teamed up with Patriot Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Chandler to recognize amazing teachers from the newspaper's three county coverage area.

One teacher will win $500 for a classroom project and four more teacher finalists will be chosen to win $250 each for classroom projects.

Anyone can nominate a teacher who has made an impact on their students or goes the extra mile for their students. Ballots can be found in the print edition of the News-Star and on our website at www.news-star.com, and we will also post information and nomination forms on Facebook and Twitter.

The nominee's name, email and phone number should be included, as well as the name of the teacher being nominated, the school and grade or teaching position that teacher holds, as well as information on how the teacher has made a difference, explained by the nominee in 250 words or less.

Nomination forms can be completed and returned to the News-Star, 215. N. Bell, Shawnee, Oklahoma, 74801 by Aug. 21, or nominations can be emailed to Kim Morava, managing editor, at kimberly.morava@news-star.com, with “Amazing Teachers” in the subject line.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.