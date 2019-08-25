Lavada Bernice (Newman) Vineyard, age 85, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Baum Assembly of God Church with Brother Brad Buchanan officiating. Interment to follow at Provence Cemetery, Ardmore.

Bernice was born on Aug. 9, 1934, to John Ruben Newman and Lena Pearl (Thomas) Newman at Durwood. She married Raymond Watterson on March 6, 1950, and to this marriage was born Rita, Steve and Belinda. After Raymond’s passing, she married G.W. Vineyard in 1971 and brought with him his four children, Gary, David, Sherry and Kathy.

She prized going to the nursing homes for many years, organizing and singing for the residents. Bernice loved to help people and was an in-home provider sitting with the elderly. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, picking up pecans, cooking at the school and working in the yard. She was a member of Baum Assembly of God where she loved being in fellowship with her church family. Bernice loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and with her brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Watterson; husband, G.W. Vineyard; son-in-law, Russell Philpot; great-granddaughter, Clarity Jade Watterson; and step-son, Gary Vineyard.

Bernice is survived by her children, Rita Philpot and Steve Watterson, both of Ardmore, and Belinda Tate and husband, Jim of Norman. Step-children, David Vineyard and wife, Pat, Sherry Parrott, and Kathy Pearson, all of Ardmore. Grandchildren, Raymond Watterson, James Tate and Chris Tate. Brother, Haden Newman, and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Garrison, Don Garrison, Chris Tate, James Tate, Brad Buchanan and Tony Bryan.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.