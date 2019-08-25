Michael Ernest Comes, 71, of Ravia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

He was born March 3, 1948, in Okmulgee, to the late Ernest Charles Comes and Grace Imogene Foley Comes. Michael was raised and lived in Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated in 1966 from the Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio before joining the Navy where he served for nine years.

Michael married Elizabeth Maclachlan in 1969, and later married Retha June Isbell on July 1, 1983, in Dallas, Texas, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2018.

In 1992, he moved to Ravia and worked for 10 years at the Michelin Tire Company in Ardmore. Michael attended the New Beginnings Church in Madill and he enjoyed playing video and board games, riding his tractor and raising his children.

He is survived by children, Stephanie Dean and husband, Sean, Lone Grove, Stephen Comes, Ravia, Darryl L. Brown, Oklahoma City, Teresa Wright, Ravia, Bobby Brown, Moore, Roseanne Dean, Colbert, Joshua Wright and wife, Katelynn, Achille, Sean M. Dean and wife, Emillie, Ravia, Cindra St. Clair and husband, Blake, Ravia. Grandchild, Collin Brown; great-grandchildren, Karsynn Wright, Michael Dean, Morgan Qualls, Kyleigh Jo Wright and one expected in the Fall.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister, Carol Welch.

Visitation will be today at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Casket Bearers: Stephen Comes, Sean Dean, Blake St. Clair, Joshua Wright. Honorary Bearers: Bobby Brown, Darryl Brown, Sam Isabell and Don Brantley.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Don Williams and Jim Branch will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Lone Cedar Cemetery, Mannsville. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill.

Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.