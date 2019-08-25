High expectations. The Chandler Lions are looking to make some noise in the 2019 football campaign.

With nine returning starters, both on offense and defense, and an incoming freshman class that is full of speed the Lions are hoping to present problems for the opposition.

“Last year we were looking to make it into the playoffs, but we fell short,” said head coach Jack Gray. “This year we are looking to win the district,” Gray added.

Gray was a freshman when the Lions hoisted the gold ball in 2005. Now, in his second year at the helm he is looking to get Chandler back into the football limelight.

“I want to change the culture back to where it was — a culture of winning,” said Gray.

The Lions will rely heavily on an offensive and defensive line that has both talent and depth. The line should provide openings for tailback Dylan McKinney. Last season McKinney rushed the ball 197 times and gained 1,058 yards for an average of 105 yards per game.

Wide out Javon Frazier should add some firepower at the receiver position. Frazier missed all of the 2018 season after an arm injury abruptly ended his season before it began.

“We will be adding a lot of athletes and speed, with Frazier coming back and our incoming freshman class,” said Gray.

The major question mark for the Lions on offense will be at the quarterback slot. “We don’t have a junior or senior quarterback on the roster,” said Gray. “But, our nine returners are battle tested and have had a good off season — that should really help us out,” Gray said.

Much like the offensive side of the ball, the defensive strength will come up front. “Our front six should be very strong,” said Gray. Look no further than senior linebacker Taylor Clagg to find that strength. Clagg led the Lions with 125 tackles a year ago and is ranked as the number one linebacker in Class 2A, by VYPE magazine.

The Lions finished 5-5 a season ago in Gray’s first year at the Lions’ helm. Once again, Gray will call the plays on offense. This year Neil Bacon is back on the staff and will command the Chandler defense. Bacon was the Chandler head coach in 2008, the last time the Lions played for a title. Gray was his QB on that squad. The two should pack a pretty powerful punch.

Fred Perry has joined the staff and will coach the defensive line. Rob Garber will be in charge of the line backing crew. The receivers will be led by Chad Slane.

Two volunteer coaches will also be in the mix. Justin White will coach the running backs and secondary, while Caleb Jones will assist on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions open the year on the road against the Stroud Tigers on August 29th.