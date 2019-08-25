Happy Saturday to all and to all a fun weekend. The Square 8's Square Dancing Club will be stepping it up in the senior center tonight at 7 p.m.

Happy Saturday to all and to all a fun weekend. The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be stepping it up in the senior center tonight at 7 p.m. Cost is $3 for dancers or just $1 to socialize and enjoy the music.

This past week at the center has been really fun. On Monday Danny (one of the pool players), had a birthday and invited all of us in the center to join him with fresh brownies and you won’t guess who made them (from scratch I might add) so I will just tell you – the birthday boy himself…yep, you guessed it – Danny made them and they were delicious. That along with the coffee, tea and ice water to drink made it a great birthday for Danny and the rest of us too. And just to make the day even more special day, the Community Center folk serenaded him with “Happy Birthday” led by his wife, Connie. Everyone started to sing as he entered the room and kept singing while he slowly backed out of the room…..he came back though…..

Tuesday arrived and there was pizza from Marco’s at the center so you could eat and then dance to the music of our very own country and western music band. It was a fun way to work off the pizza calories. Wednesday was also busy for this writer because it means writing the column and getting it to Amy, who then sends it off to the paper after she checks my spelling and typing errors (of which there are many because I am usually in a hurry by Wednesday).

I mentioned last week that I would check with our last two exercise gurus and let you know what is happening in their classes. Beth, the “Enhance Fitness” instructor, and who has been teaching this class for over ten years, mentioned the class size is now anywhere from 14 to 22 people attend. They spend mornings from 8:30 to 9:30, three days a week, working on their Enhance Fitness exercises and movements in order to stay healthier and happier. Beth is a certified instructor and takes OHAI (Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative) classes each year to keep up with the changes and new exercises, which allows her to keep her class up to date and fun for all. See for yourself, any Monday, Wednesday or Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Senior Center.

Our newest fitness instructor is Darletta, and she started as a participant of Sharon’s Tai Chi classes. She decided she liked it so much that she took it upon herself to get certified in order to share her love for fitness with others. She started a class in Prague at Calgary Way Church with Tai Chi exercises and that class has now progressed to include stretch aerobics along working with bands and balls. The class is on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Way Church on Highway 62. All of fitness classes are free and any equipment utilized is provided so come on out and take advantage of a way to get healthier and more fit at no cost to you.

Please remember that Amy, the center’s supervisor, can be heard every Wednesday morning at 8:35 chatting with “Mike in the Morning” on KGFF Radio (1450AM and 100.9FM). So check it out and hear for yourself what people in the know are talking about at the Shawnee Senior Center.

I also have the pleasure to announce that Amy, remember that’s Amy with a “y,” is going to have her own section of this column. She’s thinking up a name as I type. Since she’s new to the center she can give a different view of what can and will be here now and I’m excited to see what she tells us all about as the weeks go on. It’s all yours Amy, take it away!

“Amy Says”

(This is one possible section name I am trying out ….. please give me other suggestions at 405-878-1528)

Hello! I hope you take time to stay active despite the heat, as it is always nice and cool inside the senior center. If you would like to check out one of our fitness classes, walk in the air-conditioned gym, or maybe even play a little Pickleball, come join us! Ice water is always provided, so come cool down indoors. I look forward to meeting you in person, as the center offers a wide range of games and social activities. We are currently looking for additional volunteers to lead crafts or hobbies, introduce various card games, teach fitness classes or dancing, or serve as greeters so please contact me if you are interested! Stop in for a tour any time we are open, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take care, have a great week, and as always, see you at the center!