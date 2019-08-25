Imagine the stress of securing the perfect catered dinner for an important event — visions of finding a business that offers professional food preparation, wonderful customer service and a full, disciplined staff with a great work-ethic. Now imagine flawless execution of such a dining experience handled by a bunch of youngsters. Impossible? Not so.

Apparently one of the area's best-kept secrets is that such a group of youth does, in fact, exist and operate a catering business here — and has for quite some time.

Tecumseh Pentecostal Church of God Youth Director Summer Cash, OneWay Youth Ministry, has been a part of Tecumseh Pentecostal Church of God for more than 25 years.

Though she wasn't sure of the exact time-frame for when the group started catering, she knows it's been at least 15 to16 years, led by a couple of the former youth pastors who have now taken positions as pastors in other communities.

“I had the opportunity to work under them both as a part of their teams before becoming the youth pastor a little over a year ago,” she said.

Cash said Tecumseh PCG has always had a large youth program, and catering allows them to support youth activities and Mission projects without depending solely on the church or donations.

“It has also been invaluable in teaching our students strong work ethic, skills such as grilling, baking and food handling, serving others, customer service and communication skills,” she said. “The skills they learn will help when they are able to obtain jobs of their own as well as the value of a dollar.”

Cash said OneWay Youth supports students from sixth grade through college — and the church also has Flight Ministry, which is 4-yrs-old to fifth grade.

“As our Youth transition from age to age we continue to teach and train so the catering lives on into the next generation,” she said. “Our pastor and church board members continue to support us and make sure to oversee that our financials are well-stewarded.”

She said the youth group is so thankful for the opportunities it has been given.

The students work so hard, she said.

“We have had many catering opportunities in the past several years, such as Tecumseh’s Alumni Banquet, Chamber of Commerce Valentine’s Banquets and Fall Chamber Dinner, the Cattlemen’s Association Dinner, and various others along the way,” she said.

Cash said the group can do large events almost seamlessly these days.

That sentiment was heartily confirmed at a recent catering job carried out by the youth group this month; the event was a very special dinner hosted by a local nonprofit.

Neighboring 101 CEO Steve Palmer had nothing but positive things to say about his experience with the youth endeavor.

“Neighboring 101 contracted with them for our annual Getting Ahead Graduation/Celebration and we could not have been more pleased with their part in the event,” he said. “The service they provide is first class and the food they serve is very high quality.”

He said the youth are helpful and courteous in everything they do and very professional.

“I was impressed with the way they took charge and did their job with no questions asked,” he said. “Neighboring 101 will definitely partner with OneWay Ministries in the future, because we know that our money is being well spent for a quality product — but even more importantly, we know that the investment in the youth associated with OneWay Ministries is an investment that is going to produce wonderful returns for years to come.”

Palmer said Summer Cash and her team at OneWay Ministries do an incredible job.

“Their future is bright,” he said. “We want to sincerely thank Summer Cash and her team at OneWay Ministries for the difference they are making in every life they touch.”

For more information, email onewayouthpastor@outlook.com.