ASHER — Asher rebounded from two Saturday defeats to register triumphs over Stuart, 12-2, and Drummond, 17-0, Monday.

Bryson Martin two-hit Stuart and Asher rang up 13 hits.

Cameron Grissom fueled Asher with two doubles, a single and five runs batted in. Jake Dobbs was also 3 for 3 with a double and scored three times. Patch Hamilton and Michal McDonald netted two singles.

Asher stopped Drummond in 3 ½ innings as Patch Hamilton didn’t surrender a hit and fanned nine.

Grissom added two more doubles. Also doubling were Patch Hamilton, Bryson Martin and Garrett Leba.

Asher dropped decisions to Dale, 7-1, and Canute, 8-4, Saturday.

David Herring of Dale permitted three hits, fanned six and walked two in seven innings.

Asher starter Trevor Martin, in six innings of toil, was touched for seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits. Martin fanned six.

Tahlan Hamilton stroked two singles.

Dale broke out on top 3-0 in the top of the first inning. Carson Hunt of Dale was 3 for 3 with a triple and two doubles. He drove in three runs.

Canute broke a 4-all tie with four runs in the top of the seventh.

Tahlan Hamilton, Bryson Martin and Leba doubled.

