DALE — Four Dale players had two hits Monday in a 15-3, 4 ½-inning triumph over Santa Fe South.

David Herring led the way with a 2-run home run, run-scoring triple and three runs.

Carson Hunt drove in three runs and scored twice off a double and single. Ike Shirey and Cade McQuain notched two singles with Shirey scoring twice.

Dale tallied eight runs in the third inning.

Starting and winning pitcher Tanner Collins, in three innings if work, surrendered two hits, two runs and whiffed five. McQuain, who went the final two innings, gave up one run, one hit and one walk.

The Pirates reeled off 12 hits.

Dale, which improved to 10-1, has won three straight. The Pirates will entertain Stonewall at 4:30 today. Dale will travel to Crowder Thursday and Ripley Friday.

Dale will be idle Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.