PAULS VALLEY —Six Seminole players recorded three or more hits Monday in a 12-5 whipping of Pauls Valley.

The damage could have been greater had Seminole not stranded 11 baserunners.

Reese Street led the hitting deluge at 4 of 5 — home run, double, two singles and four runs.

Collecting three hits were Kaylyn Cotner, Holli Ladd, Addison Hill, Khya Mitchell and Sienna Deatherage. Ladd tripled. Deatherage and Hill doubled.

Seminole outhit Pauls Valley 23-10.

Deatherage pitched all seven innings, permitting 10 hits and five runs (four earned). She fanned two.

Seminole went 2-1 Saturday at the Stratford Tournament, including a 4-3 win over Community Christian.

Seminole made the most of three hits, scoring three unearned runs off three Community Christian errors.

Hill had a run-scoring double in the four-inning game.

Seminole, 8-5, will be home at 5 p.m. today against Bethel.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.