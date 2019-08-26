McLOUD — Bolstered by the Stratford Tournament title over the weekend, McLoud nipped Perkins-Tryon 6-5 Monday by scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Victorious pitcher Shyann Shipman got the win on an eight-hitter. She allowed four earned runs while walking seven.

McLoud recorded seven hits, all singles, with Rachelle Stephens leading the way with two.

McLoud completed its Stratford Tournament run with Saturday victories over Stratford, 5-2, and Vanoss, 7-5.

Shipman tossed a seven-hitter against Stratford, whiffing three.

McLoud totaled four hits, two by Kianne Wahpekeche, but was aided by four Stratford errors.

Shipman also earned the Vanoss win with a six-hitter. McLoud led 7-2 before Vanoss scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Callie Cardin was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Shipman was 2 of 4. Shipman and Cardin stole two bases each.

McLoud will be home against Newcastle today at 5 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.