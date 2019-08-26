Body of drowning victim recovered from Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say the body of an apparent drowning victim has been recovered from the Illinois River.

Grand River Dam Authority police say the body of a 67-year-old man was recovered on Saturday after he reportedly drowned while kayaking on the river near Tahlequah, about 146 miles (235 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

Police say the victim had been floating on a kayak on the river when it traveled into a log jam and capsized. Authorities say the man was trapped beneath the water for several minutes before emergency rescue crews arrived. Police say pedestrians unsuccessfully attempted to save him.

The man's body was recovered at 11 a.m. He was not identified and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the cause of death.

•••

Small aircraft runs off runway at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials in Oklahoma City say a small aircraft has run off a runway at a general aviation airport on the city's northwest side.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the mishap occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday at Wiley Post Airport. Officials say one person on board has been evaluated by paramedics but that there are no reports of injuries.

Fire officials say the aircraft is leaking fuel but that there is no fire and that firefighters have set up a protection line around the aircraft while the fuel leak is addressed. The aircraft reportedly has between 150 and 200 gallons of fuel onboard.

The type of aircraft was not immediately released and it was not known whether the aircraft was taking off or landing when it ran off the runway.

•••

Body found after house explodes in southwestern Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Oklahoma say a body has been discovered in the charred rubble of a vacant residence that exploded and burned.

Television station KSWO reports that the explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday in Lawton, about 78 miles (126 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Neighbors reported that they believed the residence was vacant, but emergency responders say they discovered the remains of a body inside after the flames were extinguished. The identity of the person and other details, including whether the person was a man or a woman, have not been released.

The state Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.