BETHEL ACRES — Fueled by an eight-run first inning, Tecumseh blistered Bethel 15-0 in five innings Monday.

Bristin Hayes and Shaelee Cranford recorded three hits each with Hayes doubling twice and driving in three runs. Cranford also doubled.

Emily Bingham blasted two triples and drove in five runs.

Victorious pitcher Kylee Akehurst gave up four hits and fanned three as Tecumseh improved to 11-3.

Tecumseh went 1-1 Saturday at the Perry Tournament, defeating Woodward 6-3 and losing to Ponca City 7-6.

Katlyn Fleming, Hayes and Akehurt posted two hit against Woodward. Lauren Taylor and Hayes scored twice.

Earlier Saturday, Tecumseh scored two runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 lead, only to watch Ponca City tally three runs in the bottom of the frame for the victory.

Hayes, the three-hole hitter, doubled twice. Taylor Frizzell, Shirey and Taylor also doubled. Frizzell and Bingham had two hits.

Tecumseh will be home at 5 p.m. today against Pauls Valley. The Lady Savages will entertain Purcell at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.