PRAGUE — Streaking Prague required just four innings to devastate Edmond Santa Fe, 11-0, Monday.

Tessa Cooper fired a one-hitter, fanning four and walking one.

Prague knocked out eight hits to go along with six walks and five Santa Fe errors.

Demi Manning led the way with a home run, double and four runs batted in.

Taylor Hodges went 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI while Adisyn Auld tripled, singled and scored three times.

Prague was coming off a 3-1, runner-up performance Saturday at the Prague tournament with victories over Cushing (5-2), Spiro (13-1) and Holdenville (9-2).

Henryetta defeated Prague 8-3 in the championship game.

Beth Denney homered against Cushing. Josi Goodman, Auld and Hodges doubled.,

Cooper one-hit Spiro in a three-inning matchup and was backed by a 12-hit attack, including roundtrippers by Demi Manning and Goodman. Auld tripled.

Denney allowed five hits and fanned two versus Holdenville. Prague posted five hits with Diana Maning and Abby Kipps doubling.

Henryetta outhit Prague 13-5 as Denney homered and Demi Manning doubled.

Prague, 8-3,will travel to Heavener Tuesday for a 5 p.m. conflict. The Lady Red Devils will be involved in the 66 Conference Tournament Thursday and Saturday. Prague will clash with Seminole at 1:30 Thursday at Chandler.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.