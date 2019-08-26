PAOLI —Leadoff hitter Jordan Odell stroked a double and two singles, propelling Asher to an 11-2 victory over Paoli Monday.

Asher, in addition to compiling nine hits, was aided by five walks and six Paoli errors.

Tannah Hamilton doubled and Madilyn Larman finished with two singles. Hamilton had three runs batted in.

Odell also earned the pitching win with a six-inning eight-hitter. Both Paoli runs were earned as Odell registered eight strikeouts and four walks.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.