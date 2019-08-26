SSM Health St. Anthony is pleased to welcome Jacob Borgsmiller, DO, and Mickey Borgsmiller, DO, to SSM Health Medical Group. As family medicine physicians, they focus on a full spectrum of medical care for infants, children and adults.

Dr. Jacob Borgsmiller obtained his undergraduate degree in exercise sports science from the University of Tulsa. He then went on to complete his medical degree from Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mickey Borgsmiller obtained her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Tulsa. She then went on to complete her medical degree from Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Both physicians are accepting new patients at their practice located at SSM Health Medical Group, 3315 Kethley, Shawnee. To schedule an appointment, please call

405-273-5801.