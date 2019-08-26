The man found dead last week south of Shawnee has been identified and his family notified, the sheriff reports.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth identified the decedent as Mike Weeks, 22, from Valliant, Oklahoman.

The state medical examiner will determine his cause of death, Booth said, and toxicology reports are awaited. Booth said there is no evidence of injuries relating to a hit-and-run and there were no signs of trauma to the body.

A passerby reported seeing a body around 7 a.m. Aug. 19 along Benson Park Road, just east of Gordon Cooper Drive.

That morning, detectives thought it could be a case of hit-and-run, but by day's end, deputies had ruled out a hit-and-run.

Based on evidence found at the scene, deputies believe the man was homeless and staying in an area of thick brush.