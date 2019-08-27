Tucked away on the third floor of a building overlooking City Hall, The Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center, at 130 N. Broadway Suite 300 in downtown Shawnee, is a resource for area residents of all ages.

Recently, as part of National Health Center Week, local city leaders were offered a tour of the Shawnee facility, which includes multiple screening areas, examination rooms and a lab.

According to its website, at communityhealthok.org, Community Health Centers is a federally qualified health center in central Oklahoma that provides primary health care and other health-related services on a sliding scale income basis.

Though the center is not a free clinic, fees can be discounted for those without insurance coverage — based on family income and size — and a payment schedule can be arranged. Insurance from a number of health plans is accepted, as well.

“No one will be turned away from inability to pay,” Family Nurse Practitioner Jodi Jenista said.

Jenista and fellow nurse Tierra Page work to offer as much help as they can to those in need.

The team focuses on primary health care, behavioral health and women's health care. Among women's services are breast exams, pregnancy tests, STD testing, family planning and more.

Dental services are not yet available, but they are a goal for the site eventually, Chief Operating Officer Tahirah Watley said.

Also, most recently, the Healthy Start Initiative has now been established at the Shawnee facility in an effort to reduce infant mortality in the area.

Case Manager Philip Evans said expectant mothers and fathers are welcome and encouraged to visit the site for a number of offerings in its program. Services also are provided for infants up to 18 months old.

The Center's primary facility, the Mary Mahoney Memorial Health Center, is in eastern Oklahoma County. Now with seven sites — including Shawnee, Carney, Langston, and four in Oklahoma City — more infants, children, families and the homeless are being served in rural Oklahoma through the organization.

For more information, call (405) 395-0399 or visit communityhealthok.org.