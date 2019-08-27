Patsy Luree (Edwards) Pritchard, 85, of Shawnee, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28. Casket will remain closed.

Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at Taproot Church, 22 E. Dunloup, Shawnee, with Pastor Keith Ward, Taproot Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

