The Shawnee Police Association is currently conducting a fundraiser. Area businesses are being contacted for sponsorship and ad sales. The officers are hosting a team of former Oklahoma Sooners

in a benefit softball game on Sunday, October 13th, 6:00 p.m. at Shawnee High School. A partial roster includes All American defensive back JT Thatcher, All Big 8 Offensive player of the year Jamelle Holieway, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Rufus Alexander, All Big 12 defensive and Austin English with more to come!

The Association is raising funds for their officers assistance fund, Cops and Kids and the many other worthwhile endeavors the officers support. At the game autographs and photos will be available from the Sooner legends. We hope to see you at this fun filled game!