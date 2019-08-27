ASIA

Why is Indonesia moving its capital?

SINGAPORE (TNS) — Indonesia was in search of a new city to replace its overcrowded and smoggy capital.

The site had to be centrally located and offer ample land to build a city from scratch – requirements similar to those when Nigeria, Brazil and even the United States selected their current capitals.

The Southeast Asian nation sprawled along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” also needed a place safe from earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis — a uniquely Indonesian problem that eliminated most parts of the country from contention.

One place, however, met those prerequisites. After months of speculation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed Monday that East Kalimantan, a resource-rich province of tropical forest, was selected to replace the current capital of Jakarta.

If parliament approves, the world’s fourth most populous country could join a small club of nations since the 1900s to relocate their capital, a club that includes India, Australia and Myanmar.

Monday’s announcement brings Indonesia closer than ever to realizing a relocation plan that had been considered for decades by past leaders, including Sukarno and Suharto.

— Los Angeles Times

HONG KONG

Tensions escalate at protest with police weapon fired

HONG KONG — Tensions flared again in Hong Kong as an effort to form a peaceful human chain across the city culminated in police clashes Sunday that led to the firing of a weapon and the deployment of water cannons for the first time.

In the 12th weekend of disturbances, police and protesters were involved in several violent clashes in the western New Territories district of Tsuen Wan. On Saturday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a meeting with former officials and other prominent people to find a way out of the impasse that has rocked the former British colony.

Police arrested 36 people aged from 12 to 48 for alleged offenses including unlawful assembly, possession of weapons and assaulting police officers, according to a statement on the government website.

The return to violence followed large but peaceful protests the previous weekend. On Friday, protesters formed the human chain across the city, while a plan to again disrupt airport transportation services on Saturday wasn’t successful. Historic mass marches opposing legislation easing extraditions to China began peacefully in June, and have since widened into a broader movement against Beijing’s grip on the city.

— Bloomberg News