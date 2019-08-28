A suspect charged after allegedly taking a running vehicle from a Shawnee residence and then leading police on a high-speed pursuit up U.S. 177 back in February has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in the case.

Harley Dustin Leflore, 24, was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with four felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Charges filed were larceny of an automobile, endangering others while eluding police and two counts of running a road block, all felonies. A misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury also was filed.

Leflore, during this week's court docket, withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea in the case.

Pottawatomie County court records show he received a five-year prison sentence with the Department of Corrections for the four felony counts. In the misdemeanor charge, he received a one-year sentence to be served in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center. He did receive credit for time served in jail since Feb. 8 and the two sentences will run concurrently.

Charges in the case are the result of an arrest by Shawnee police on Feb. 8.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said about 6:45 a.m. that day, a local resident went outside to start a vehicle so it could warm up, but left it unlocked.

That vehicle was stolen from the scene and an off-duty officer heading home from a shift spotted the car and confirmed it was stolen, she said, then attempted a traffic stop.

“A pursuit began northbound on U.S. 177, reaching speeds up to 125 mph,” she said.

The pursuit ended in a rollover crash in the Perkins area, she said, which is south of Stillwater.

Leflore, the driver, and a female passenger were both transported to Stillwater’s Hospital, then Leflore was arrested in the case while the female passenger was transferred to a Tulsa hospital for further treatment, police said.

Leflore is currently jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.