After falling in the finals of the Murray County Bash over the weekend, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs needed a chance to let off some frustration Monday.

A doubleheader against Crooked Oak in Oklahoma City proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

Sulphur easily swept both games by scores of 11-0 and 10-0 with both games ending in three innings.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to resume district play on Tuesday at home to Little Axe, but the game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Sulphur (11-3, 3-1) is back in action on Thursday with a doubleheader against Riverside at home beginning at 5 p.m.

In the first game against Crooked Oak, freshman pitcher Owen West threw a perfect game on the mound in which she struck out five batters.

Seven runs were scored by the Lady Bulldogs in the first inning, the highlight of which was a two-run inside the park home run by Kinlee Duck which scored Shallen Mershon as well.

Sulphur scored four runs in the top of the second to seal the victory.

Duck finished the game 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three total RBI’s.

Abby Beck, Makella Mobly, Kady Lynch each had one RBI in the game while Mershon finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI’s.

Crooked Oak managed to get two hits in the second game, but the result was just as one-sided as Sulphur won 10-0.

Sulphur had another seven run first inning, before adding one in the second and two in the third.

Abby Beck connected on a solo home run in the bottom of the third to make it a 9-0 lead.

Beck finished the game 2-for-2 with two runs and three total RBI’s with Kinlee Duck going 2-for-2 with one run scored and two RBI’s

Macenzie Ruth also had an RBI in the game for Sulphur.

Owen West got the win on the mound, throwing three innings. She allowed just two hits with four strikeouts in the game.