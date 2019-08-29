Bill Barnett (No. 99), Shawnee resident, was a member of a 4 X 100 meter relay team that won a gold medal in the age group at the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in June. The team set a new national record time in the process.
Bill Barnett (No. 99), Shawnee resident, was a member of a 4 X 100 meter relay team that won a gold medal in the age group at the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in June. The team set a new national record time in the process.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.