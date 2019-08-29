CHANDLER — The Lady Lions of Chandler snuck past Seminole, 12-8, Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Freshman Grace Hulsey headed Chandler’s 15-hit assault with a 4-of-4 outing — two doubles and two singles. Also doubling for Chandler were sophomore Jaelyn Robertson and senior Mallory Lowery.

Senior Kelsey Williams and freshman Bailey Bigbey added two singles each.

Seminole also posted 15 hits but stranded nine runners.

Lady Chieftain Reese Street homered and singled while Holli Ladd tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.

Kaylyn Cotner went 3 for 5 with a double.

Seminole, 8-7, will entertain Bethel Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Chandler, 6-7, will continue 66 Conference Tournament action 1:30 Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.