Cornerstone Chiropractic and Wellness Center is the most recent organization in Pottawatomie County to complete the Blue Zones Project® Organization Checklist. Cornerstone Chiropractic and Wellness Center celebrated this accomplishment with a certificate presentation on Monday, August 19, 2019 at their office at 1505 N Airport Drive, Shawnee, Oklahoma.

“Cornerstone Chiropractic and Wellness Center focuses on health and well-being to Shawnee residents through promoting ideas that align with plant slant and move naturally Blue Zones Power 9 Principles,” said Blue Zones Project Organization Lead, Lindsay Goodson.1

To complete the checklist, Cornerstone Chiropractic and Wellness Center has worked to create a healthier environment and to offer opportunities to improve the well-being of their clients, guests, and employees. Action items include designating their office property as tobacco-free, having 100% of their staff complete the Blue Zones® Personal Pledge, and promoting volunteerism through local organizations such as Community Renewal and Legacy Parenting. Watch their Facebook Page for upcoming opportunities for Purpose Workshops, Cooking Demonstrations, and Health Talks.

The Blue Zones Project Organization Checklist is designed for groups or organizations such as clubs, civic groups, associations and societies that would like to support Blue Zones Project. Getting organizations involved is a vital part of Pottawatomie County becoming a certified Blue Zones Community®.

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy and social networks.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Pottawatomie County at 405-765-8071, or visit www.bluezonesproject.com.