STROUD— Familiar foes. The Chandler Lions visited Stroud, Thursday night, to open the 2019 football campaign and the Tigers came away with a 26-8 victory. This was the 100th meeting between the two rivals.

Chandler took the opening kickoff and proceeded to march down the field, capturing four first downs in the process. However, the penalty bug bit and stopped the drive in its’ tracks. The Lions had a fourth and thirteen from the Stroud 24 yard line, but failed the convert.

“The penalties and poor execution were very frustrating,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “They really out-executed us tonight.”

Stroud proved his point on their first drive of the game. They snapped the ball six times and marched 76 yards to score. Senior quarterback Grant Elerick was a perfect 4-for-4 for 22 yards. Drew Elerick scored the touchdown on a 45 yard dash. The two point conversion pass failed and Stroud led 6-0 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

Stroud increased the lead to 14-0 on its’ next possession.

This time it took the Tigers 11 plays to reach the promised land. Elerick went 7-for-8 for 60 yards on the drive and capped it off with a six yard pass to Gage Parrick. He then found Matthew Beck for the two-point conversion.

The two teams went scoreless in the third quarter.

Stroud caught a break on the first play of the fourth quarter on a long snap miscue on a Chandler punt attempt. The miscue resulted in just a 16-yard punt that Stroud then returned the punt to the Lions 27 yard line. Three play later, Stroud upped the advantage to 20-0 with 10:42 left in the contest. Elerick threw his second touchdown pass of the game, once again to Drew Elerick. This time it was from 16 yards out.

The Tigers scored again in their next possession to go up 26-0. Beck scored on a 20 yard pass from Elerick, ending Stroud’s scoring for the night.

Chandler finally got on the board late in the fourth. The score was set up by a blocked punt by Tristen Redford, that was picked up and returned 30 yards, by Spencer Clagg, to the Stroud seven yard line. Dylan McKinney then carried the ball three straight times for the score. The final tote was from two yards out. Sophomore kaden Jones then hit Clagg for the two pointer and ended scoring at 26-8.

“We’ve got a lot to work on,” said Gray. “We are still learning our system.”

Chandler will get a chance to do just that, as they have a bye next week before headingh to face Luther the following week.

Elerick finished the game 24-of-34 for 232 yards and three scores. The Tigers out-gained Chandler 363 to 154 in total yards.