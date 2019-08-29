Anyone looking to find out more about their personal health will get the chance next week thanks to the Ardmore Lions Club. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Thompson Square the organization will be sponsoring free health screenings for a variety of conditions.

Tina Graham co-chairs the committee responsible for bringing the screening into town. She said the group has been providing the service twice a year — once in Ardmore and once in Tatums — for several years. The different branches of Lions Club International located around the state bring the project to several communities at different

locations and dates throughout the year.

“Lions Club International is very committed to preventing diabetes,” Graham said. “Also, way back in 1925, Helen Keller asked us to be the ‘Knights of the Blind,’ so we care very much about catching conditions that may cause blindness early on. Some of the screenings are for glaucoma, blood glucose and visual acuity. We definitely want to help everybody get in front of these issues.”

Graham said the tests will be performed in a mobile health screening unit parked near the former location of Orscheln. The tests will be administered by the nurses from Southern Tech and the Lions Club will be outside guiding everyone.

“We have some great partners here in Ardmore who help us out. Then we have places like Good Shepherd and Mercy who help pick up on anything the tests pick up on,” Graham said. “All of this pre-screening is to make sure that people are paying attention to their health and doing a little preventative maintenance.

No appointments are necessary and the tests will be available to people of all ages, though children under 18 will need a parent’s signature. In addition to the tests already mentioned, they will be screening for blood pressure, BMI, bone density, cholesterol and lung capacity.



