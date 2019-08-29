CHANDLER — Prague moved within one victory of the 66 Conference Tournament title game with victories over Seminole, 8-0, and Holdenville, 7-2, Thursday.

Tessa Cooper blanked Seminole on two hits, both singles. Cooper didn’t issue a walk and fanned one.

Prague tallied five runs in the bottom of the first inning and the game was stopped after 4 ½ innings.

Abby Kipps tripled and Karsyn Coleman doubled. Taylor Hodges added two singles and scored twice, as did Josi Goodman.

Seminole had four errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Beth Denney gave up eight hits and one earned run to Holdenville in a seven-inning stint. She fanned five and didn’t walk a batter.

Seven of Prague’s 13 hits were for extra bases. Diana Manning, Josi Goodman, Beth Denney and Adisyn Auld had two hits apiece with Goodman and Diana Manning tripling, along with Auld. Diana Manning also doubled.

Prague, 11-3, plays a to-be-determined foe at noon Saturday. Should the Lady Red Devils prevail, they would be in the 4:30 championship game. A loss would put Prague in the third-place contest.

