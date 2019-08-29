What defines a good collaboration? Not the kind where a rapper is brought onto a guest verse on a pop icon’s new single, but the kind that brings two artists together, creating the entire song together.

While a variety of answers could be given, the one that seems to ring the most true is when the music is an effective blend of both artists sounds.

A new supergroup beginning to gain traction is Red Hearse. This collaboration brings together 3 major songwriters/producers, those being Sam Dew, Sounwave and Jack Antonoff. These artists have each been apart of major hits.

Dew helped write “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (sang by Taylor Swift and Zayn), as well as tracks for Wale and P!nk, typically leaving an R&B sound. Sounwave is a major hip-hop producer, producing a good majority of Kendrick Lamar’s catalogue, among other credits, and Antonoff is a big name for his bands fun. And Bleachers, as well as songwriting credits with artists such as Taylor Swift and Sia.

These artists are veterans. Each has a very established sound, and each do not necessarily seem like they would blend, but does it on Red Hearse’s self-titled debut album?

The first track on this album, “Half Love,” begins to answer this question. An orchestral intro leads straight into a thumping bass with a fairly traditional trap percussion. Dew croons over the instrumental, as a synthesizer comes in to accentuate his voice. Multilayered harmonies echo through the mix, as Dew provides a falsetto vocal with such ease. Here, R&B meets hip-hop which meets a indie-pop sound. Somehow, these diverse genres collided successfully.

Each member’s influence is profoundly felt, although the power of Dew’s vocals are simply undeniable. His success would be impossible with Antonoff and Sounwave, but his vocals float effortlessly between falsetto and a soft, chest-voice croon.

Catchy hooks roll in through the album. “Born To Bleed” and “Everybody Wants You” are easily two highlights. “Born To Bleed” has one of the most infectious melodies, while the latter is a slow and serene moment, where the narrator promises the best of himself to his significant other, although it seems the feelings are not reciprocated. This yearning is profound, but respectful, providing one of the most emotional and moving tracks on the album.

With eight tracks, there are few hiccups, although two specific songs fall short. “Honey” is supposed to be this slow, seductive track, but the synthesizer blips draw from the focus, and the lyrics are a little tongue-in-cheek. “Violence” is the most unlike the rest of the album. There is a real lack of melody and the instrumentation is forgettable. There is nothing worth revisiting, especially when compared to the brilliant fountain of catchy and creative songs that this album provides.

Overall, “Red Hearse” is a strong debut from a band full of creative and original sounds and ideas. By no means is it a perfect album, but it successfully blends three unique sounds and creates something new.

Rating: 8/10

— Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.