TECUMSEH — Purcell hurlers Brook Fleming and Katelynn Carwile held Tecumseh to three hits Thursday in recording a 10-2 victory.

Kylee Akehurst, Katlyn Fleming and Shaelee Cranford had singles as Tecumseh fell to 11-4.

Fleming spearheaded Purcell’s 17-hit attack with three doubles in a 4-of-5 outing. She drove in three runs.

Purcell posted eight extra-base hits.

Tecumseh will entertain North Rock Creek at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.