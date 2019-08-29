Shawnee coach Julia Holland was proud her squad was able to rebound from a Tuesday loss with a 30-28, 25-18, 25-17 triumph over the Oklahoma City Knights Thursday.

“We played well, better than we did Tuesday against St. Mary’s,” Holland said. “Our serve-receive was better. We dug ourselves a hole early in the match, but did a good job of coming out of it.”

Brooklyn Fluke recorded 20 digs and 18 kills while Elise Diamond finished with 22 digs, 21 assists and four kills.

Bailee McIntosh came through with 16 assists, 17 digs and three kills. Kenzie Mikish posted seven kills and eight digs, and Abby Mahaffey chalked up 26 digs and one kill.

Shawnee improved its record to 4-6., Holland’s troops will travel to Newcastle Tuesday, then entertain Noble Thursday. The freshman team will play at 5, followed by the JV at 6 and varsity at 7.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.