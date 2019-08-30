Meeker and Maud will get an early start on the 2019 football campaign tonight as both have road encounters.

Meeker, after carving out a 9-2 record in 2018, will travel to Luther for a Class 2A non-district game at 7 p.m.

In a preseason poll, District 2A-2 coaches predicted Meeker would be the runner-up to Jones in the eight-team field.

Luther, 1-9 last season, was picked to finish fourth in 2A-1.

Maud was originally scheduled to meet Sasakwa in its opener but the latter backed out. As a result, the Tigers will travel to Okeene for their eight-man lid-lifter.

The kickoff is slated for 7:30.

