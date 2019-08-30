A local recall has been made over concerns the products may contain milk that could affect individuals that have a sensitivity to dairy milk allergens.

CHANDLER, Okla., August 30, 2019 — Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of one-half gallon (64-ounce) and pint (12-ounce) lemonade that is produced at the Chandler facility, over concerns the products may contain milk that could affect those individuals that have a sensitivity to dairy milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality-control testing at the Chandler, Oklahoma facility. There are 81 units of one-half gallon and 387 units of pint Hiland Lemonade unaccounted for and still in the markets. The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.

No other Hiland Dairy products are included in this recall.

Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item.

The affected products were sold and distributed at retailers in the following metropolitan areas:

• Oklahoma City

• Wichita, Kansas

• Kansas City, Kansas

• Kansas City, Missouri

The product information:

One-Half Gallon Hiland Dairy Lemonade

UPC: 72060-00519-6

Sell by Date: October 25, 2019

Plant Code: 4024

Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST via email at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us.