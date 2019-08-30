Northeast

Ft. Gibson: August 27. Elevation above normal, water 83 and murky. White bass good trolling crankbaits, grubs, and jigs along flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 27. Elevation normal, water 83. Largemouth bass fair on grasshoppers, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, in coves, and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad along channels, in coves, and along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 26. Elevation 5 3/4 ft. above normal, water 85 and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, and around points, riprap, main lake humps, and bridges. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam and around flats and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 22. Elevation above normal, water 85. White bass good on small lures around points. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: August 23. Elevation normal, water 72 and cloudy. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam and around shallows. Harvest has declined some with the warming water releases and lower oxygen content of released water from the dam. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: August 26. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels, dam, docks, riprap, and north coves. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins at 12-18 ft. around dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber and island brush piles. Largemouth bass fair on plastic worms, swim baits, crankbaits, frogs and Chug Bugs along northern coves, shorelines with willows, brush piles and rocky drop-offs. Waterfowl hunting leases are located in the northwest portions of the lake. Boaters be advised during waterfowl hunting season. Report submitted by McMurtry Lake staff.

Skiatook: August 26. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80s. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits around points and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 10-20 ft. around the main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: August 25. Elevation normal, water murky. White bass fair on lipless baits around coves. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: August 26. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and spoons around the main lake and look for shad hitting the surface. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crank baits near structures. White bass good near surfacing shad and crappie far in brush piles. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 27. Elevation below normal, water 81 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and PowerBait along channels, main lake, points, and shallows. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, along flats, and shallows. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Canton: August 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on crawfish around flats and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: August 26. Elevation normal with gates closed, water low 90s. White bass fair on plastics around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids fair to good drifting live bait. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait on the north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: August 27. Elevation normal, water 84. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Fishing slow at Ft. Supply Lake. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Arbuckle: August 26. Elevation above normal, water 83 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and square bill crankbaits around the main lake. Overcast days are the best. Smallmouth bass fair on square bill crankbaits and topwater lures early morning. Crappie slow off docks and fair at 15-22 ft. off brush piles out on the lake. White bass excellent on grubs and crankbaits up Buckhorn Creek. Channel catfish fair on baited brush piles. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: August 23. Elevation below normal, water 89. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig and plastics around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 23. Elevation above normal, water 85 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and plastics around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 23. Elevation normal, water 87 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 23. Elevation normal, water 93 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and topwater lures around the main lake, points, river channels, and weed beds. White bass fair on crankbaits and live shad around coves, inlet, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 23. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on plastics, PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam and around the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 23. Elevation below normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on flukes, jigs, and plastics around coves, points, and rocks. Crappie, white bass, and channel catfish fair on minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 23. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures around coves. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around coves, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 23. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs, lipless baits, rogues, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Striped bass fair on bill baits, live bait, and live shad around river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 23. Elevation below normal, water 89. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live bait, live shad, shad, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and sunfish below the dam and around tailwater. Lake fishing and tailwater fishing is good right now - Oklahoma wall is good for striped bass on live bait and fresh bait - baits include perch and shad, the bigger the bait the bigger the fish. Tons of small fish being caught with some large mixed in. Use free line or casting cork setups. On the lake anglers should get out early (like being on the water at daylight) in the mornings , surface feeding has been good at Washita Point and the North Island. Anglers should use surface lure while fish are feeding on top (three-inch baits will produce lots of fish). Using bigger baits beneath surface feeding will produce bigger fish but not the numbers that surface lures will. Trolling bill baits or Alabama rigs will produce fish as well. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: August 23. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait below the dam and around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Altus-Lugert: August 25. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, minnows, and stinkbait below the dam and around flats and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: August 25. Elevation below normal, water 83 and murky. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: August 27. Elevation normal, water 80s and cloudy. Saugeye good on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: August 26. Elevation normal, water 84. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits around main lake, points, and trolling. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: August 24. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal and dropping, water mid to high 80s and cloudy. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.