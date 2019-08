Shawnee resident Robert “Bob” L. Williams, 85, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Other information is pending and will be announced.