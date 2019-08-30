Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 will be open for matinees on Labor Day. The Hornbeck and Penthouse Twin will be open for late afternoon matinees on Labor Day.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“BENNETT’S WAR”: Marshall Bennett is a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit who survives an IED explosion in combat overseas, and is medically discharged with a broken back and leg and sent back to the U.S. When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, Cal Bennett, is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Marshall Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how, as a motocross racer. Starring Michael Roark and Trace Adkins. (1:35) (Rated PG-13: for some language and brief violence.)

“OVERCOMER”: High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town's largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn't even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life. Starring Alex Kendrick and Shari Rigby. (1:59) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements.)

“ANGEL HAS FALLEN”: Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger. Starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. (2:00) (Rated R: for violence and language throughout.)

“READY OR NOT”: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. But her wedding night takes a sinister turn when she joins her new husband's rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Starring Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. (1:35) (Rated R: for violence, bloody images, language throughout, and some drug use.)

“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED”: This movie follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell. Starring Sistine Rose Stallone and Nia Long. (1:29) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of intense peril, bloody images, and brief strong language.)

“GOOD BOYS”: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Starring Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams. (1:29) (Rated R: for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout - all involving tweens.)

“WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE”: Bernadette Fox seems to have it all -- a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Starring Cate Blanchett and Judy Greer. (1:47) (Rated PG-13: for some strong language and drug material.)

“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Josh Gad and Awkwafina. (1:44) (Rated PG: for rude humor and action.)

“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW”: Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. (2:15) (Rated PG-13: for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.)

Disney’s “THE LION KING” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover and Beyonce. (1:58) (Rated PG: for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE FAREWELL”: The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved Grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family's decision to hide the truth from her grandmother. Starring Awkwafina and Diana Lin. (1:40) (Rated PG: for thematic material, brief language and some smoking.)

Disney Pixar “TOY STORY 4”: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're two worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy. Featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. (1:40) (Rated G: for all audiences.)

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” EXTENDED CUT: Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent. Starring Tom Holland and Samuel L. Jackson. (1:57) (Rated PG-13: for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK”: The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It's in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah's spooky home. Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza. (Rated PG-13: for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references.)

“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD”: Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. Starring Isbela Moner and Eva Longoria. (1:42) (Rated PG: for action and some impolite humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“YESTERDAY”: Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent. Starring Himesh Patel and Lily James. (1:56) (Rated PG-13: for suggestive content and language.)

“ANNABELL COMES HOME”: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target--the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends. Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. (1:46) (Rated R: for horror violence and terror.)

“STUBER”: When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Starring Dave Bautista and Mira Sorvino. (Rated R: for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity.)

“CRAWL”: When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators. Starring Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. (1:27) (Rated R for bloody creature violence, and brief language.)