Saturday, August 31

The 10th Annual Labor Day Classic is this weekend at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center from Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 . The auction will feature goats from all over the United States for purchase. The event is free and all are welcome.

Saturday, August 21

The Kyle Killgore Band is performing at the Brickhouse Saloon Saturday, August 31 at 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Join Healthy Lifestyle Consultant Kallen Parker Sunday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. for the first of her Back to Basic Healthy Living classes. People will learn the edible and medicinal properties of plants. Classes are $5, will be every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon and continue until November 10. They will be held in the community room of HealthMarkets Insurance in the Shawnee. For more information call (918) 650 -2254.