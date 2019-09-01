Valiant Ray Lewis

Valiant Ray Lewis, age 93 passed away August 18, 2019 at The Journey Home. Ray was born October 12, 1925 near Ryan, Oklahoma to the late Trent and Lata Lewis.

The family moved to Waurika, Oklahoma in 1929. He attended Waurika public schools and attended OBU for 1 year.

Ray married Maxine Shaw on March 26, 1949 in Ponca City and they had two children, Alan & Brenda.

Ray joined The Merchant Marines & services four months. He was drafted into the Army in February 1944 and served in the 83rd Infantry Division of the 331st Infantry Regiment. He fought the Battle of The Bulge and was discharged in 1947. Ray was employed at Neekamp Funeral Home for one year before his employment with Phillips Petroleum Company in the accounting department. He retired in 1985. He was treasurer for Willowbrook Condos for several years. Ray was active in bible study, teaching and visitation. He visited regularly for jail services. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop II.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Trent and Alta Lewis, his sister, Mary Jo Key and Jean Nanney, his twin brother, Vernal Ray Lewis and son, Alan Dean Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine, daughter, Brenda Lewis, brother, Harold Lewis as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31 from 9:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday, September 1st from 9:00am to 8:00pm

Funeral Service will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations to be sent to either The Journey Home at 900 N. Washington Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006 or Agape Mission at Box # 1085 Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003.

