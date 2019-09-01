Though Shawnee City Commissioners are set to have a light agenda when they meet Tuesday, the items addressed will be no less important to the area.

Planning Director Rebecca Blaine is bringing proposed amendments to the city's current medical marijuana ordinance.

The goal of the City of Shawnee is to mirror rules and regulations regarding medical marijuana provided under Oklahoma state law, she said.

“These changes will provide clarification on what a school is and is not,” she said in the agenda memo. “Before this change in state law, it was questionable if certain types of institutions qualified as schools, such as but not limited to: daycares, child care facilities, career techs, after school care, beauty colleges, driving schools, vocational institutions, etc. The State of Oklahoma has provided clarity on regarding the term school.”

Another of the few items scheduled also would amend City Code — to add regulation of the keeping of urban chickens within city limits.

In a memo to the board, Blaine discusses the trending topic as she offers her recommendation to approve a local ordinance.

“With interest in food security and local food systems on the rise, more and more communities are amending their animal control and zoning codes to allow the keeping of chickens in residential districts,” she said. “The benefits of urban chickens include the production of fresh, local eggs, the companionship and educational aspects of keeping such animals as pets.”

She goes on to explain the potential downsides, which include noise, odor, and disease concerns, so appropriate regulations are important to protect communities from nuisance or public health complaints.

“Several communities in the state have adopted ordinances for the keeping of chickens on residential property including Norman (2012), Stillwater (2018), and Edmond (2019),” Blaine said. “The Food Policy Council of Pottawatomie County and Blue Zones Project have assisted in the research, best practices from other Oklahoma communities, and education resources that can assist those wanting to keep chickens on their residential property.”

Blaine said currently chickens are only allowed in agriculturally zoned areas within the city limits of Shawnee.

On the Airport Authority agenda, commissioners will acknowledge the renewal of a lease agreement with Vyve Broadband A, LLC.

Vyve leases approximately 6,093 square feet of conditioned office space and 58 adjacent parking spaces, within and at an Airport Authority owned property at 1821 N. Airport Drive.

Vyve provided staff with notice of their intent to exercise the second of three five-year renewal options, extending the term of the lease through Oct. 18, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain the same.

The only item set on the Municipal Authority agenda is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

Due to City Hall being closed for the Labor Day holiday, the 6 p.m. meeting will instead take place Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.